Nicola Coughlan had the best comeback to a comment about her Bridgerton nude scenes. During a recent appearance at a Q&A event in Dublin, the actor took questions from fans, including one who said it was “brave” of Coughlan to film sex scenes for the Netflix show.

Responding to the fan comment, the actor, who plays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, said, “You know it is hard because I think women with my body type,” before joking that her body type is “women with perfect breasts”.

“We don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough and I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breast community,” she continued to cheers from the audience. “I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Fans were quick to praise Coughlan’s now-viral response at the event. “I love her. That's why she is the queen,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter). “She really said ‘f*** the haters” I love her so much,” one user also wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan also joked, “I need to see Luke’s face while she was saying all of that,” referring to her Bridgerton co-star and onscreen love interest, Luke Newton (aka Colin Bridgerton).

This isn’t the first time Coughlan has discussed her Bridgerton Season 3 sex scenes. Speaking recently to Netflix, she recalled feeling “pressure” while filming that Series 3, Episode 2 carriage scene.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix

During the scene, Colin (Newton) declares his love for Penelope (Coughlan) and gives an impromptu proposal, before the pair get intimate in the back of a carriage.

“The fans are horny little devils and they used to send us pictures of carriages constantly and carriages rocking,” Coughlan said. “So, this had to be both beautiful, touching, romantic, and sexy, which is a lot of things.”

The Derry Girls star also confessed to Ireland’s Today FM that filming her Bridgerton nude scenes was a “liberating” experience. However, she requested a less racy version of the show for her family and friends.

“I requested a PG version for mammy,” she said, joking that Bridgerton Series 3 is “going to be significantly shorter” for her mother.