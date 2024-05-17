Penelope Featherington will never be the same. Nicola Coughlan’s Bridgerton character undergoes a major personal transformation in Season 3 of the Netflix series as she courts the love of her life, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which begins with an even bigger makeover.

Penelope makes a concerted effort to ditch the gaudy pastel wardrobe that had become her family’s trademark. “I do not wish to see a citrus color ever again,” she declared. As a result, her style becomes more refined, elegant, and yes, sexier.

That change came courtesy of Season 3 costume designer John Glaser, who told Glamour that he was inspired by Old Hollywood icons, like Marilyn Monroe, and incorporated details like sheer areas and more fitted tailoring that highlighted Penelope’s bust.

“We tried, because of what her character is doing, to show as much skin as possible,” he told the outlet. “That’s why a lot of her sleeves and gloves are transparent. Even her small gloves are just hints—hints of jewelry, hints of gloves, so we see her skin and body shape.”

Needless to say, Penelope’s penchant for sheer frocks and bustier-enhancing get-ups went a long way for both her emotional and romantic journeys. Revisit the most enchanting looks from the first part of Season 3 below.

Penelope’s Glow-Up Debut

Netflix

Penelope debuted her makeover in Season 3’s first episode at Lady Danbury’s annual ball, catching everyone’s eye — Colin’s included. She wore an emerald dress with sequined detailing and feathered shoulders, complete with sheer black opera gloves.

The First Kiss Dress

Netflix

Before her first kiss with Colin, Penelope sulked by her window (who hasn’t been there?) in a silk, pale blue gown, with pearl-colored embroidery throughout and sheer shoulders. If you’re going to cry, you might as well look fabulous.

Regency-Era Florals

Netflix

Penelope caught the eye of another suitor, Lord Debling, in a decadent royal blue gown with sequin patterns and floral embroidery.

Muted Pastels

Netflix

Penelope continued her sheer shoulder trend at home, wearing this baby pink and green floral frock during a heated confrontation with her friend Eloise.

Her Mint Green Get-Up

Netflix

In perhaps her most simple look this season, Penelope donned an elegant mint green gown with minimal black floral details. She accentuated her outfit with a sheer cover-up tied with matching embroidery.

The Library Look

Netflix

As her mother admonished her for reading at a party (albeit one in a library), Penelope showed the crowd what they were missing in a baby blue gown that accentuated her figure, with a matching flowing shawl.

Penelope’s Mermaid Fantasy

Netflix

Penelope embraced mermaid-core during a frolic in the park with Colin. She wore a seafoam green gown embellished with nautical jeweled patterns and sheer puff sleeves. The blue floral pin in her auburn hair truly made it seem like a tribute to the sea.

The Hook-Up Dress

Netflix

At a ball, before Penelope and Colin finally hook up for the first time (in a carriage, no less), she combines her fashion roots with her new aesthetic, wearing a lower-cut sequined pale blue gown with sheer shoulders. It’s a dazzling number to end the first part of the season.