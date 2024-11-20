Babygirl’s grip on pop culture isn’t stopping anytime soon. Ahead of the premiere of her erotic thriller, Babygirl, Nicole Kidman spoke to W Magazine about the surprising connection the film’s title has to her personal life.

Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, has the word “babygirl” tattooed on his neck, the Oscar winner revealed as part of W Magazine’s Art Issue, which dropped on Nov. 19.

In Babygirl, Kidman plays a married mom and CEO who has an affair with her younger intern. The film has already received critical acclaim ahead of its Dec. 25 premiere — but, as Kidman told W, its serendipitous title is still very much sacred.

“Keith’s not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl,” she told the outlet. “But now, because of the film, it’s taken on a different meaning. So he’s like, ‘No, I still have total rights over Babygirl!’”

Kidman added, “I don’t know if [writer and director] Halina [Reijn] knows that, but it’s all part of this sprinkling of fairy dust that happens.”

Babygirl Bliss

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The sweet moniker has been Urban’s *thing* for a while. In 2019, the musician wished his wife a “Happy Anniversary Babygirl,” celebrating the “magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love” they’ve enjoyed since saying “I do” in 2006.

While Kidman’s latest project has a sweet connection to her husband, she also plays a powerful role in his career. Earlier this year, Urban told People that her attendance at his concerts inspires him. “It fires me up a bit more,” he said. “I try to impress her.”

As Urban recently shared with Kelly Clarkson, Kidman is typically the first person for whom he plays new material. “When I play her something, I’m obviously interested in her reaction — but I’m really interested in how I feel when I’m playing it for her, or anybody else,” he said, adding that it’s an important test of his “conviction level” in his music. “Is it solid? Or is it now a bit shaky because I’m playing for somebody? Because if it is, I might want to figure out why.”