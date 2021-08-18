TV & Movies

Nicole Kidman's Most Extreme Onscreen Transformations Will Make You Do A Double Take

The fourth picture is absolutely shocking.

Nicole Kidman is an acting chameleon with impressive transformations for roles. PHOTOGRAPH BY P. Leh...
Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
By Alyssa Lapid

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Throughout her decades-long career, Nicole Kidman has been a chameleon onscreen, taking on some impressive transformations. The naturally blonde and curly-haired Australian actor has donned wigs, prosthetics, and even adopted a plethora of foreign accents.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Aug. 18, she'll morph yet again — this time into a mysterious Russian-accented wellness retreat owner in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. From red-headed courtesan belting out ballads to playing Virginia Woolf, here's a celebration of some of Kidman’s best physical and auditory transformations.

Tap