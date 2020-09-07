Nikki Ferrell Married Someone Else After Winning The Bachelor

After things didn't work out between Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell, The Bachelor winner soon moved on, sharing a cuddly picture a year later with her now-husband Tyler VanLoo, whom she knew long before joining Bachelor Nation. "Sneaking in a #tbt from a couple years ago to when this guy was my best friend and I wouldn't really admit to anything more," she wrote. "But we all knew."

The pair got engaged among snowy Colorado scenery in January 2016, and married shortly after in October of the same year. According to Us Weekly, they went through a rough patch and separated in December 2018, deleting each other from their respective Instagram grids, but they've since reconciled and are back together.

On May 12, Nikki posted a loving birthday tribute to Tyler. "Happy Birthday to my best friend, my number one travel buddy, the best pet Dad, my own personal photographer....Life sure is fun with you in it," she wrote. Tyler doesn't post to Instagram often, nor does he write much about Nikki, but she was pictured in a carousel of photos from their recent trip to Great Sand Dunes National Park.

When she's not traveling and exploring nature with her husband, Nikki is committed to her work as a pediatric nurse. Her Instagram bio reads, "Actually went back to that Nurse life post Bachelor life." On March 23, she wrote a lengthy post about her unit moving from the location she's worked at for eight years. "Yesterday I walked off of my unit 2 Henson for the last time," she wrote. "I have learned so many things there, loved on so many patients and families, and have truly grown into the nurse I am today all on that floor ... I can’t wait to change all the lives, teach all the new baby nurses, and overcome all the new challenges with some of the greatest humans I’ve ever known."