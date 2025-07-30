Nobody Wants This Star Justine Lupe Gives Her Take On Morgan & Sasha

Justine Lupe wants to clear up something. In a new interview for Bustle’s One Nightstand, the Nobody Wants This star opened up about the controversial dynamic between her character, Morgan, and Noah (Adam Brody)’s brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons), who is married to and shares a daughter with Esther (Jackie Tohn).

On the first season of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, the two connected over being the “loser siblings” of their families, and started to confide in each other about life and Noah’s relationship with her sister, Joanne (Kristin Bell). While they never crossed any romantic lines, Esther felt threatened enough by Morgan that she plans to force her and Joanne out of the family in the season finale.

Speaking to Bustle, Lupe expressed her own opinion on their relationship, saying her onscreen dynamic with Sasha is “fun,” and not meant to be turned into anything more. “What is fun about it is that it’s this kind of ambiguous relationship that doesn’t really step into anything inappropriate or cross any lines,” she says.

Justine’s Dynamic With Kristen Bell

Lupe praises her co-star Simons, saying that they “have a lot of fun” together on and off screen. “He’s an incredible actor and an incredible friend, so we just have a blast, and I think that you can pick up on that when you’re watching something,” she says, going on to say that she feels a similar way about her onscreen dynamic with Bell.

Hopper Stone/Netflix

“I was listening to Nicholas Hoult do an interview where he was talking about how the times where he’s having the most fun, it usually results in people receiving it well,” she says. “I kind of do feel like there’s something about Tim and [me], and Kristen and [me]. We have a lot of fun together.”

Lupe expanded on her onscreen relationship with Bell, stating how much she loves Morgan and Joanne’s classic sisterly dynamic. “They weirdly have a competition in their rapport, in the bites that they take at each other, but it’s their love language at the same time,” she says.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

It won’t be long until viewers find out what happens next between Morgan and Sasha, as Lupe confirmed that all ten episodes of Nobody Wants This Season 2 are “locked” and premiere on Oct. 23, just a year after the first season.

“It’s funny because in my mind it feels like forever, but whenever I talk to people about it, they’re like, what a quick turnaround,” she says. “It shoots very quickly.”