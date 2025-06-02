Nobody Wants This Season 2 Finally Has A Release Date

Summer has only just begun, but there’s already one big reason to look forward to fall — the return of Nobody Wants This, of course.

Last year, Erin Foster’s Netflix rom-com series debuted to viral acclaim as fans swooned over the unexpected romance between Noah, a rabbi, and Joanne, a relationship podcaster. (I still can’t get their first-kiss song out of my head.)

In the first season finale, Joanne tried to end things with Noah. Despite their love for each other, she didn’t want Noah to have to choose between his career and their relationship. But in a sweet cliffhanger in the episode’s final moments, Noah ran after Joanne, proving his intentions with another cinematic kiss.

As Adam Brody, who plays Noah, told Netflix, the scene represented his character making Joanne a “priority.” But how (or if) that plays out remains to be seen in Season 2. “What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It’s a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you’re better for it — you don’t have to [lop] off a limb,” he said.

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

What else does this next chapter have in store? Here’s everything to know about the Nobody Wants This Season 2 release date, cast, plot, and other exciting details.

Mark Your Calendar

It’s official: Noah and Joanne’s story resumes on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Meet The Nobody Wants This Cast

Of course, Brody — who won a Critics Choice Award for his performance in Season 1 — and Kristen Bell will be back as Noah and Joanne.

In addition to the star-crossed couple, the returning cast includes Justine Lupe as Joanne’s sister, Morgan, and Timothy Simons as Noah’s brother, Sasha. Jackie Tohn is back as Sasha’s wife, Esther.

Tovah Feldshuh and Paul Ben-Victor return as Bina and Ilan, the brothers’ parents — while Stephanie Faracy and Michael Hitchcock are back as the sisters’ parents, Lynne and Henry. Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden will again play Joanne’s friends, Ashley and Ryann.

But there are also several newcomers to the Nobody Wants This Season 2 cast — including Leighton Meester, Brody’s IRL wife, who will play Abby, a mommy influencer who was Joanne’s rival in middle school.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miles Fowler plays a Matzah Ballers player, Lenny, who is set up with Morgan. But according to Netflix, Morgan may also find a potential connection with a charming psychotherapist named Dr. Andy, who is played by Succession alum Arian Moayed.

Finally, Alex Karpovsky will play an “overly confident” rabbi named Big Noah.

So... What Happens In Season 2?

Naturally, Noah and Joanne’s love story will be the heart of Season 2. While they definitely have some things to work through, Foster — who was inspired by her own real-life love story when creating Nobody Wants This — has teased a hopeful future for the pair.

“Joanne does not have to have the same journey that I had,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the decision to convert to Judaism in her own life. “But, I don’t think this is the kind of show to rob the audience of what they want to see. I think this is a show where you want to get what you want.”

Hopper Stone/Netflix

But there’s one pairing you won’t be seeing in Season 2 — at least, not in a romantic sense. Morgan and Sasha will be just friends in the new batch of episodes, despite their chemistry-filled connection raising eyebrows in Season 1. “I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker,” Foster told THR.

Looking even further ahead, Foster shared that she has plans for the show beyond Season 2, which, yay! But for now, the fall return of Nobody Wants This is more than enough to celebrate.