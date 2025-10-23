Kristen Bell Says Nobody Wants This Reflected Her Own Relationship Obstacles

Kristen Bell can relate to the lead character she plays on Nobody Wants This.

The second season of the beloved Netflix romcom series just returned, picking up on the interfaith love story between lifestyle podcaster Joanne and her rabbi boyfriend, Noah (Adam Brody). While the first laid the groundwork for their budding love, the new season watches them navigate through the challenges of a new relationship — some that Kristen Bell, who plays Joanne, said she has seen play out in her own relationship with Dax Shepard.

“Having someone I feel that is very opposite from me is certainly something that I feel,” she told People. “I feel like my real-life husband and I are ‘opposites attract.’ But that doesn't mean we couldn't make it work, or didn't want to make it work.”

Erin Simkin/Netflix

In season two, Joanne and Noah navigate obstacles such as miscommunication, clashing anxieties, and the looming divide over religion. Bell, who recently celebrated 12 years of marriage with Shepard, said that being so different from her partner taught her a lot about communication.

“We did have to have a lot of patience for each other to figure out what the compromises would be, and a general understanding that we’re probably going to have different viewpoints on almost everything — and figure out a respectful way to have those discussions,” she said.

What’s Next For Nobody Wants This

As for what’s to come with Joanne and Noah, Bell was armed with thoughts.

“My advice to Joanne is just calm down a little bit,” she said. “I feel like she can get very amped up very quickly, and in order to take yourself from a ‘me’ to a ‘we,’ it requires a lot of patience,” she noted.

Nobody Wants This is reportedly already being considered for renewal. The second season is now streaming on Netflix.