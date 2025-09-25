The first season of Nobody Wants This ended with a romantic quandary. Juggling his love for Joanne (Kristen Bell) and his temple career pursuits, Adam Brody’s swoon-worthy rabbi, Noah, declared, “You were right. I can’t have both,” before kissing Joanne and seemingly making his priorities clear.

What does that choice look like on a practical level, though? That’s the big question going into Nobody Wants This Season 2, especially after its trailer dropped on Sept. 25.

The first look at Noah and Joanne’s romantic return (out Oct. 23) features the song “Bite My Tongue” by Cassandra Coleman, a track that perfectly encapsulates the kinds of big life questions the couple faces in Season 2. As Coleman puts it, “Bite My Tongue” was “written from the future looking back — at a younger self who drifted through complacency and consumerism, convinced change was out of reach even when it never was.”

Coleman knows that her song appearing in the trailer for Netflix’s critically acclaimed rom-com is no small feat. After all, Nobody Wants This is known for its epic needle drops. (See Gracie Abrams’ “Close to You,” which appeared in the first season’s trailer, or Francis and the Lights’ “See Her Out,” which played during Noah and Joanne’s viral kiss heard round the world.)

“Finishing up ‘Bite My Tongue’ felt like trying to tie your shoelaces in a tornado,” Coleman exclusively tells Bustle. “We were in the middle of a tour and found out we had two days to take the song from demo-land to the finish line if we wanted to land this opportunity. Timelines aren’t usually my way of deeming a project complete, but we decided to accept the challenge.”

While getting the song ready for the Nobody Wants This trailer brought the pressure, it also brought creative clarity. “What would it look like if we didn’t have the time to second guess intuition? Everyone involved cleared their schedules to make it work, and it was a beautiful team effort,” Coleman says. “We’re excited to have it out in the world.”

Christina Coleman

The dreamy, high-energy “Bite My Tongue” follows Coleman’s debut single, “Coming of Age,” which she recorded with Jack Antonoff and the members of Bleachers and released earlier this year. She’s currently on tour, joining Bleachers, The Fray, and Young the Giant.