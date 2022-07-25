Keke Palmer isn’t here for your Hollywood comparisons. The star of Jordan Peele’s new film Nope took to Twitter to stake her claim as an “incomparable talent” in response to online chatter that compared her career to that of Zendaya’s and called her role in Peele’s film as her “breakout,” despite a decades-long career in Hollywood.

The tweet that sparked the response from Palmer claimed that colorism played a role in Zendaya and Palmer’s differing levels of popularity: “I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different,” the tweet from user Melinda Eg read.

Eg’s tweet was in response to another tweet that questioned the conversations around Palmer’s “breakout” in Nope given her decorated career. Eg continued, stating that Palmer has “done sooo much throughout her career” and “it's just weird that ppl are acting like this is a breakout role for Keke, who is VERY successful.” Eg also confirmed that the comparison was prompted by the fact that both actresses are both triple threats who act, sing, and dance: Zendaya and Keke Palmer got their starts on children’s TV shows (Palmer was a Nickelodeon star while Zendaya was a Disney darling) and have seamlessly progressed their acting careers to more adult roles that have resulted in mainstream recognition and awards. Zendaya and Palmer are also both singers who have professionally released music. But, Eg argues, that “if Zendaya was darker, I don't know that she would be considered mainstream by their definition.”

No matter the intentions behind the tweets, Palmer doesn’t want to be compared to anyone else. “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” she tweeted on July 24. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.” A threaded response continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Nope has been receiving rave reviews from critics, with Palmer’s performance being a particular highlight. Deadline’s review called her presence on screen “dazzling” and one that “steals every scene she’s in and livens up this film in innumerable ways. She is sensational.” ScreenRant’s critic agreed, calling her “charming...a scene-stealer [who is] served well by Peele's writing and direction.”

For what it’s worth, Eg isn’t taking offense to Palmer’s sharp response. They responded on July 25 saying, “Keke’s tweets were [fire emoji]. And as she said, she's INCOMPARABLE! #BigBoss.”