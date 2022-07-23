Everything To Know About When You Can Stream Nope From Home

Jordan Peele is arguably horror’s funniest director. His latest film, Nope — starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer — is no exception. The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s latest project (out now in theaters) is already being hailed as his “darkest horror comedy to date.”

Much of the film’s premise has been kept under wraps, though based on the trailer, it’s clear there are malevolent extraterrestrial forces at play. As such, siblings OJ (Kaluuya) and Em (Palmer), who now own the family’s ranch, take it upon themselves to solve the mystery that killed their father. They also enlist help from some unlikely sources, including a salesman and a documentary filmmaker. Sounds like it’ll go well!

So when can audiences say yes to experiencing the otherworldly scares of Nope from home? Below, how to stream Nope.

When Will Nope Be Available To Steam?

As of now, the only place to watch Nope is at a movie theater. However, per a recent(ish) deal between Universal Pictures’ and Peacock Premium, the film could make its way to the streaming site as early as 45 days after its exclusive theatrical release. If that ends up being the case, that means Nope could appear on Peacock by early September. Subscriptions start at $4.99/month, with an ad-free option available for $9.99/month.

Nope will likely also be available to rent through video-on-demand platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play, among others, around that time as well. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About Nope?

Many critics are also saying “yes” to Nope. Esquire’s Kambole Campbell called the film an “ambitious, provocative swing” and “an original blockbuster.” Richard Roeper from Chicago Sun-Times was just as enthusiastic, writing: “Jordan Peele’s masterfully audacious, wickedly funny and utterly outlandish sci-fi horror fable Nope is a classic example of a bold and original film that pays homage to a seemingly endless stream of great movies and yet is more than the sum of its parts.” Rolling Stone’s K. Austin Collins singled out the actors’ performances, adding that “none of it would work without people. Palmer and Kaluuya could not be better.”