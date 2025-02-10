The best part about Fashion Week? No, it’s not the innovative runway shows, the front-row access to your favorite luxury houses, or the frenetic energy that reverberates through New York City. It’s the parties, of course — and especially if said party is a NYLON party.

If you haven’t attended a NYLON Nights party, here’s a glimpse as to what you can expect. At Coachella, you’ll likely see such A-listers as Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Fox casually walking around the desert fairgrounds while DJ duo Tinx and Lucas spin some tunes. At Art Basel, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Hailey Bieber or Ciara is the norm. And at New York Fashion Week, prepare to dance alongside J Balvin, Chase Stokes, and Avril Lavigne.

On Feb. 7, NYLON Nights returned to NYFW for another evening of high-octane antics. This time around, guests like Coco Rocha, Sofia Franklyn, Remi Bader, and Delaney Rowe all gathered at NoHo restaurant Jean’s for the event, presented by Maybelline New York.

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Jordyn Woods and Denzel Dion also made an appearance, as did actors Anna Cathcart, Gavin Casalegno, and Dascha Polanco; model Ming Lee Simmons; and rapper B.o.B.

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

DJs Jake Shore, Charly Jordan, and Beau Cruz provided the entertainment for the night, while attendees watched in awe as performance artists performed on aerial silks.

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Meanwhile on the ground, dancers took to the stage in voluminous tulle dresses and impressively oversize headpieces as guests ordered from a 24-color menu of Super Stay Lumi-Matte Foundation at one of the many shade-matching stations.

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Around midnight, guests like Bachelor alum Chelsea Vaughn satiated their late-night hunger with bowls of spaghetti.

Sabrina Steck and Kevin Czopek | BFA for NYLON

Needless to say, if you ever get an invite to a NYLON Nights party, it’ll be a hard one to turn down.