As many celebs can attest, Paris Hilton knows how to throw an epic house party at her Los Angeles mansion, so it’s only fitting that she brought the vibes to New York to kick off Fashion Week and commemorate her new album.

On Sept. 5, Nylon threw one of their signature Nylon Nights bashes to celebrate their cover star’s sophomore album, Infinite Icon. Fans have waited nearly 20 years for the follow-up to her 2006 debut, Paris, so an event this significant required a celebration that was just as epic. And Hilton and Nylon delivered.

Walking into the extravagant Hall des Lumieres, guests were greeted with a feast of Hilton-approved delights. Attendees got custom blinged-out shoes from HeyDude, entered the Motorola vault to take selfies on Y2K-inspired Razr smartphones, indulged in glittery sweet treats from the MCoBeauty Ice Cream Parlor, and enjoyed Absolut Sliving Cosmos in her honor.

Getty Images for NYLON

Stars including Hayley Williams, Selma Blair, Coco Rocha, Paris Jackson, Dylan Mulvaney, Tyler Cameron, and Gia Giudice were just some of the VIP guests who danced the night away to DJ sets from Mia Moretti and Beau Cruz.

All night, a countdown to the main event loomed over the dance floor. Just past 11:30, Hilton took the stage to celebrate her album release with a rare performance.

Getty Images for NYLON

Decked out in a sparkly pink mini dress, thigh-high boots, and matching gloves, the singer opened with her new single “BBA” (short for “Bad B*tch Academy”) and taught attendees how to look effortlessly fabulous onstage. She then performed her iconic 2004 hit “Stars Are Blind,” which brought her mom, Kathy Hilton, to tears.

Hilton then stepped behind the DJ booth and got the party started, playing dance-ready remixes of her favorite songs, from Taylor Swift’s “Style” to her BFF Britney Spears’ biggest hits. She was joined onstage by Kathy, sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and friend Tiffany Haddish.

However, Hilton saved her biggest surprise for the end of the night. Before leaving the DJ booth, she brought out Megan Thee Stallion to play their new remix of “BBA” for the first time. Now that’s hot.

It’s safe to say that Hilton and her guests were absolutely sliving at the soiree.