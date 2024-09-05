Five years after Megan Thee Stallion coined the phrase "hot girl summer," she's redefining what busy means. The rapper is about to wrap her 36-city Hot Girl Summer tour, after releasing her third studio album, Megan, under her new label in June. She has a remix on Paris Hilton’s new album and is hosting MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sept. 11. She’ll even be reigning over Sunday Night Football.

The rapper stars as Empress Megan in Pepsi’s Gladiator II-themed ad, which dropped on Sept. 3. In the three-minute commercial, Megan, donning a crown and scepter, presides over a legion of fighters, played by NFL hotshots Travis Kelce, Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson, and Josh Allen.

“It looked like a whole movie production,” Megan tells Bustle. “I said, ‘Who am I kidding? What am I doing today? Am I in the movie?’”

As the athletes battle tigers in the arena — Kelce’s the first to take one of the computer-generated cats head-on — Megan ultimately steals the show with a personal rendition of Queen’s 1977 classic, “We Will Rock You.”

“The fact that I was able to rap over this beat, that's my favorite experience,” she says. “This is a very big song, and I didn't want to mess it up, so I'm just proud of myself.”

Below, she teases behind-the-scenes details, the upcoming VMAs, and her fashion philosophy.

Being in a Pepsi commercial is a major milestone for a lot of music artists. Looking back, what’s been your favorite ad?

Definitely the one with P!nk, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears. Everybody looks so beautiful. They're such big superstars, like they're so iconic, and to come behind them and do it the “hot girl” way, it was amazing.

That one was also gladiator-themed.

Yeah, everybody knows how much I love Beyoncé, so definitely a little bit of my inspiration for my attitude and pizzazz came from Queen Bey.

You also put your own spin on Queen's “We Will Rock You.” Can you walk me through how you created your own version?

Basically, Pepsi told me what they wanted me to do. I called my producer, went in the studio that day and knocked it out. I didn't want to overthink it. I didn't want to make it not fun. And they loved it.

What is your favorite memory from filming the ad?

Definitely working with the director, [Jake Scott]. I was so comfortable. I had my girls with me. Learning choreography right there on set was just a fun experience.

Did you get to interact a lot with your co-stars?

The only guys I got to see were Justin [Jefferson], Derrick [Henry], and Josh [Allen], but they were so much fun. We were literally talking like we’d always known each other.

Megan Thee Stallion poses with NFL stars Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, Travis Kelce, and Derrick Henry. Pepsi

2024 has been a big year for women in music. Who else are you loving?

Obviously the answer is gonna have to be Beyoncé. She's so versatile. She could do anything. Cowboy Carter and Renaissance just show how diverse of an artist she is, and I aspire to be like that. Like, what can't she do?

What would you say is the song of summer?

Definitely mine and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be.” We were on the Hot Girl Summer tour, and I'm the “hot girl” coach. It's only right. I haven't been to a party and not heard the song.

You're going to host the VMAs soon. What can viewers expect?

Just a whole lot of “hot girl” sh*t. It will be nothing you've ever seen before.

Our readers really love your style. Can you give me an example of a time when you had to advocate for your fashion choices?

I literally have to fight for my fashion choices every day, because anytime I do anything the internet is like, “Oh, why is her body out? Why is she always naked? Why did she always show her butt?” Well, baby, I love my body. I work very hard for my body. All of my outfits cause a disruption. The things I wear make me feel good, confident, and strong. At this point, that's something I don't argue [about] on the internet.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2

Tell me about your outfit for the Pepsi ad.

They wanted me to be a “hot girl” gladiator, and that's what we definitely served. Leg, body, the hair, the crown. [Pepsi] told me what they wanted, and my style team and I sat down and came back with some sketches. I was so excited that we got to have the Pepsi blue, because it looked very beautiful on my skin, as did the gold.

Did you get to keep your costume?

My shoes were custom-made, but I definitely saw my shoes around my house the other day. I'm trying to figure out when I can wear it again.

I love that. Have you heard of the very demure, very mindful meme?

Yes.

I'm curious what you think of it, because it seems like the opposite of your aesthetic.

I definitely am very cutesy. I'm very mindful, but I don't really think anything about me is demure. I'm very bold, I'm very out there. I'm very “hot girl.” I'm very delusional.

Besides “hot girl summer,” what other social media trend represents your personality?

Delulu is the best choice, like when you know something is a little off, but it's fun. Let's just do it. I know you lying to me, boy, but let's both be delusional and see where it goes.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.