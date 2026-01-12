Julia Roberts Was “Surprised” By The Ocean’s 14 Script

A-listers, assemble! Twenty-five years after Ocean’s Eleven began Hollywood’s most star-studded heist series, yet another entry is officially on the way. In a recent interview, Julia Roberts teased what surprised her about the upcoming sequel.

Ocean’s 14 Is In The Works

If you’re a fan of the Ocean’s films, you may already know that George Clooney (who plays ringleader Danny Ocean) has been exploring a follow-up for some time. In 2023, he told Uproxx about plans for a sequel inspired by the film Going in Style (though said it might not be called Ocean’s 14, exactly). And in October 2025, he shared with E! that filming would likely begin in nine or 10 months — that is, this year!

Clooney also teased that the Ocean’s 14 cast will include familiar faces such as Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and Roberts.

“There was something about the idea that we’re too old to do what we used to do, but we’re still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me,” he later told Variety. “They’ve lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations.”

The story also intrigued Roberts, who plays Tess Ocean. As she told Variety at the Jan. 11 Golden Globes, she’s seen a script. “And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is the story going to be?’ And it’s good,” she said. “I mean, we wouldn’t do it if it’s not good.”

Other Julia Roberts Sequels

With so many iconic films under her belt, are there other roles that Roberts would revisit?

It’s certainly possible. Materialists filmmaker Celine Song is reportedly attached to write a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding, and in September, Roberts simply told Variety that “they’re talking to me” about her potential involvement. The Oscar-winning actor previously shared on Watch What Happens Live that of all her films, My Best Friend’s Wedding is the one she’d most like to revisit, explaining: “There’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing, and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going...”

Revisiting Notting Hill, on the other hand, feels a little less likely — but not for screenwriter Richard Curtis’ lack of trying. In 2024, the filmmaker told IndieWire that he had proposed a sequel where Roberts’ and Hugh Grant’s characters, Anna and Will, get divorced. But he said Roberts “thought that was a very poor idea.”