Rom-com fans have long wished to see My Best Friend’s Wedding get a sequel, and so has its protagonist, Julia Roberts. Though the project still hasn’t come to fruition, there’s growing reason to hope: The legendary actor finally shared a promising update about her potential involvement.

My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Talks

Roberts recently spoke to Variety while promoting her upcoming film After the Hunt, and her co-star Chloë Sevigny brought up some of her greatest hits, which, of course, include My Best Friend’s Wedding. Released in 1997, the film centers on food critic Jules (Roberts) as she realizes she’s in love with her friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) and tries to sabotage his relationship with his fiancée, Kimmy (Cameron Diaz).

The interviewer took the opportunity to ask Roberts about sequel buzz and if she’s been approached to join the project or if she wouldn’t be involved. Roberts shut down the second possibility, saying, “No, they’re talking to me.”

It’s not much to go on and it’s certainly not a guarantee that she’ll reprise her role, but it’s enough to keep fans’ hopes up. Her update follows one from Mulroney in late July, when he confirmed there was “talk of a sequel” to the New York Post.

Cameron Diaz (Kimmy), Dermot Mulroney (Michael), and Julia Roberts (Jules) in My Best Friend’s Wedding Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Mulroney had little more to share, either. “I know nothing about it,” he added. “Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.”

Days later, Variety reported that Materialists’ Celine Song would write the screenplay. Should the project continue to gain momentum, another high-profile director is already vying for the job. Luca Guadagnino, who worked with Roberts on After the Hunt, was also present during her recent Variety interview, and he said he’d helm My Best Friend’s Wedding 2 “in a second.”

Sequel Ideas

The stars of My Best Friend’s Wedding have had almost three decades to consider what could happen in a follow-up. In fact, in 2018, Roberts revealed her willingness to revisit the film and shared some sequel ideas. Recalling how funny her co-star Rupert Everett was as her gay friend and temporary faux fiancé George, she told Entertainment Weekly, “I guess Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and Michael (Mulroney) are married and they probably have kids. And then there’s me and Rupert.”

Roberts gave an even more specific answer about where she thinks the characters are now during a 2023 appearance on CBS Mornings. “[Michael’s] married and faithful to his wife,” she said, “and George and Julianne start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous.”

On Watch What Happens Live that same year, Roberts reiterated her interest in a sequel and talked about how there’s room to continue the characters’ journeys. “There’s so many people in it,” she said, adding she’d want “to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going.”