It’s full steam ahead on Off Campus. The hockey romance’s debut season was one of Prime Video’s biggest successes ever, and it scored an early renewal back in February — proof of the streamer’s investment in the world of Briar University. But if you’re wondering what that investment looks like in numbers, well... don’t believe everything you read.

A recent post on the In the Vault podcast reported the Off Campus cast’s rumored salaries, most notably claiming that Belmont Cameli (Garrett) made $30,000 per episode while Ella Bright (Hannah) made $20,000 per episode, which would be a difference of $80,000 across the entire season. The pod also made the eyebrow-raising claim that Bright made less than Josh Heuston (Justin), despite being the co-lead of the season.

But alas, creator and co-showrunner Louisa Levy is setting the record straight. “Check your sources,” she wrote in a July 10 comment. “These numbers are far from correct. While this is absolutely an issue in the industry, as a female showrunner I fight for gender pay parity in my cast ❤️.”

It’s not the only way the Off Campus team is striving to promote a positive work environment. In May, Levy responded to fans concerned about Bright being younger than the rest of the cast in an interview with Variety. “I had a conversation with Ella before we closed her deal to make sure she knew what was coming,” Levy said. “She’d read the book, so she already understood, but I walked her through everything and made sure she was comfortable and confident. If I had felt she wasn’t ready, I would have pumped the brakes immediately.”

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Levy also praised intimacy coordinator Kathy Kadler’s work across the show. “We never did anything that made anyone uncomfortable before we ever rolled a frame of camera,” she said.

Prime Video has also moved to help the cast adjust to heightened exposure, like releasing a statement against harassment in June. “The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling — and on respect for the real people who bring it to life,” reads the notice, which adds: “We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives.”

As Jalen Thomas Brooks (who plays Tucker) told Bustle, “It’s just a sense of respect, of keeping our bubble still together, which is nice. The Amazon creative team and all the producers just want to make sure that nothing pops that bubble, and so they’re trying to get ahead of things.”