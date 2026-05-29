Antonio Cipriano is “feeling very John Logan” — freshly done hair and all — as he Zooms in from castmate Belmont Cameli’s trailer in Vancouver, where pre-production is underway on Off Campus Season 2. Based on Elle Kennedy’s novel series of the same name, the hit Prime Video series follows hockey teammates from the fictional Briar University as they each get their own love story and cobble together a found family in each other.

“Under the surface, they’re pretty emotionally intelligent guys,” Cipriano tells Bustle. “And I’m really happy with the conversation that we’re having in this show.”

As you might have seen in videos excitedly breaking down Cipriano’s Broadway “lore,” many theater fans first met the actor on stage in Jagged Little Pill in 2019. Now 26, he’s just as touched by their support. “It’s heartwarming for me. Like, wow! People really hung around for a while,” he says.

Now starring in Prime Video’s third most-viewed series debut ever, it’s safe to say a new legion is falling for Cipriano as the affable piner of the Briar squad. Personally, he’s a fan of another popular TV athlete, Nathan Scott from One Tree Hill. “That is a man right there! That’s how you respect your lady,” he says. Cipriano is thrilled that Off Campus depicts sports stars who can be sensitive, too.

“Those kinds of characters are very important, because there are young men watching these shows,” he says. “It’s really important that they are watching something like this, being inspired by respect and communication, and making people feel comfortable.”

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

In Season 1, Logan nursed an unrequited crush on Hannah (Ella Bright). But his love life takes center stage in Kennedy’s second book, The Mistake, where he completes a series of challenges to win the affection of his future romantic interest, Grace Ivers (India Fowler). One task Cipriano is particularly interested in? “I don’t know if it’s gonna happen, but I think the pose on the red chaise lounge is gonna be hilarious if we’re able to do that,” he says.

In the meantime, Cipriano opens up about Gilmore Girls comparisons, connecting with his castmates, and why he’s excited for Logan’s groveling era.

Gabe Araujo

What most surprised you about the reception to Off Campus?

We knew we had a book fan base. Even when the cast announcement came out, there was a bit of a life shift. But then, my dad and brother are leaving the premiere like: “I can’t wait to keep watching. I’m hooked!” My sister’s boyfriend, who is a hockey player, loved the show. I wanted to make the hockey guys proud, and to see that they’re appreciating it too has been really awesome.

I’ve seen fans draw comparisons between Logan and Jess Mariano from Gilmore Girls...

What a compliment! I will admit: I have never seen Gilmore Girls. And I now have to. I love Milo Ventimiglia. I think he is one of the most handsome men I’ve ever seen. I did see him in This Is Us, and I’m a fan of what he’s doing. And I now have to see Gilmore Girls.

There’s always time!

You know what? That’s what I’m gonna do this season — I’ll just binge Gilmore Girls while we’re filming.

What did it mean working with Julia Sarah Stone and having that sibling dynamic with Jules?

It was amazing. I literally call them Jules in real life — and fun fact, Jules’ birthday is the same exact birthday as my younger sister. Shout out, Ava! We have a very similar dynamic where it’s like, “I see right through you. Come on, tell me what’s going on.” One of my scenes for the audition was with Jules, where they’re totally clocking me about my crush on Hannah. I was like, Oh, this is easy! I know this. We instantly clicked as we had that sibling bond, and we jumped right back into it in Season 2.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

A character having a crush on his friend’s girlfriend might not come off as likable. But so many people love the way Logan lights up when he’s near Hannah. What was important to you about portraying that dynamic?

As much as it’s hard for me to be like, “Logan, what are you doing? Get your head out of the gutter!” [co-showrunners Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore] and all the writers did such a brilliant job of showing that appreciation he has for her. Yes, it is ultimately about the thing that she and Garrett have. But there is a deeper respect there. He’s noticed her before, and we toed the line as best we could. It’s sweet that they’re rooting for him. And they’re like, OK, I can’t wait for Grace to come into his life. For that mutual love to be there. I’m excited for that, too.

Looking ahead toward The Mistake, one of the fun tropes there is groveling. Why do you think readers resonate so much with that?

I love the setup of it. He makes the mistake, and then he has to earn that love and trust back. Seeing him grovel and yearn to the max, doing these ridiculous things to get her back, it’s charming. You’re rooting for him, while also you’re like, “Hey, you f*cked up, man.” It’s like a little game.

I saw the video of you telling India Fowler that she got the part! What has it been like working together so far?

We instantly clicked. We were able to have a little dinner together, to hang out and talk about life — not even about the job — and just become friends, and gain that [level of comfort]. We’re sort of similar in a way. We’re both a little anxious, a little silly. It’s been such a great time getting to hang out with her.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.