Between its bold covers and hit-making needle drops — I can’t stop streaming “Bed on Fire” — it’s no wonder why your favorite musicians are embracing the phenomenon that is Off Campus. Weeks after lending her voice to the show’s expanded soundtrack and cover album, Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit), Suki Waterhouse invited Ella Bright (aka Wellsy herself) to join her on stage at the Vancouver stop of her Loveland tour on Aug. 8.

The pair performed “Girl That I Am,” the original song that Hannah sings at her showcase in the show’s first season finale, which Waterhouse later covered for The Mixtape. The sweet, anthemic track reflects Hannah’s journey of opening up after trauma — and coming to accept every part of herself.

“It can’t always be in LA,” Waterhouse captioned a behind-the-scenes video of her and Bright, playing off a popular TikTok trend. “Someone’s gotta hold it down at Briar U or in Loveland.”

Bright, for her part, was touched by the opportunity. “Can’t actually believe this really happened,” she wrote on Instagram, thanking Waterhouse for having her on stage. “It was such an honor.” Several of her Off Campus castmates showed their love in the comments, including her on-screen bestie Mika Abdalla, who wrote that she “sobbed and cried” watching the performance.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

It’s fortunate that Waterhouse’s tour brought her to Vancouver, where Off Campus Season 2 has been filming this summer. Of course, the singer is no stranger to viral Prime Video series. She previously starred in 2023’s Daisy Jones & the Six, where she played Karen, part of the titular fictional band.

When Rolling Stone asked recently whether Waterhouse would return for a hypothetical second season, she replied with an affirmative: “Of course! Yeah, I think we all would. That was the best time ever — it was one of the best times of my life, making that show.”

In the meantime, how about an Off Campus cameo? Before Waterhouse’s collab was revealed, one fan on Reddit wondered whether she might appear on the show — perhaps working with Hannah at her new internship, which was teased at the end of Season 1.

Or perhaps Waterhouse could reprise her Daisy Jones role? One of the musician’s TikTok commenters called the pair’s duet “the hannah wells and karen sirko crossover episode.” Who better than the fictional rock star to take on a mentor role for Hannah in Season 2?