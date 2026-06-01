There may not be a bigger fan of Off Campus than G Flip, and it’s not just because their song went viral after being used in that steamy montage. “All men should watch the series,” the 32-year-old singer tells Bustle over Zoom, before specifying, “Like, straight men.”

G Flip has been making music for more than a decade, racking up multiple platinum hits in their native Australia. And although they became a household name to Selling Sunset fans after marrying star Chrishell Stause, they had yet to climb the U.S. charts — at least until Ella Bright’s Hannah and Belmont Cameli’s Garrett got it on to the sound of the singer’s 2025 banger “Bed on Fire,” which exploded on TikTok as a result.

It’s ironic that “Bed on Fire,” which G Flip wrote about growing up Catholic and having a forbidden attraction to women, is being used in a straight rom-com context, as brainy student Hannah’s fake relationship with hunky hockey player Garrett blossoms into a true romance. But G Flip saw the narrative thread between the contrasting stories. “The song was inspired by me wanting something I was taught I shouldn’t like,” they say. “It has more of a religious connotation, but even though that wasn’t the case with Off Campus, it still had that same message of desiring someone you’re not meant to be with and going all the way with them.”

That connection inspired G Flip to let Off Campus use “Bed on Fire,” but they still weren’t prepared for how essential the song would be to the series — or quite how steamy things would get. “In the email I got, it says, ‘Note: We briefly see Garrett’s full body naked from behind,’” they recall. “So I knew that there would be some butt cheeks involved, and I was absolutely down for that.”

G Flip

Not only has Off Campus changed their career in an instant, with “Bed on Fire” becoming their most-streamed song in the United States, but it made an unexpected fan out of G Flip, who praises “how healthy the conversations” are between the students.

“There are talks about consent and just everything to do with love, friendship, and communication,” they say. “I’m a married lesbian, so I’m not exactly hanging out with straight men in a romantic setting, but everything I’ve seen of jocks, it’s always pretty toxic or they just seem a bit... not as lovely. There are a lot of TV shows that just thrive off so much drama, drama, drama. But this teaches you something.”

G Flip knows a thing or two about dramatic shows, considering Stause just left Selling Sunset after nine seasons, much to their relief. “Chrishell’s a lot calmer when she’s not on that show,” they say. “It’s quite a toxic environment for a workplace. And I didn’t really enjoy going on Selling Sunset. I find it really hard to act like a normal human being with 10 cameras and a lighting crew around you.”

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With more time on her hands, Stause has been G Flip’s biggest cheerleader, helping them capitalize on the song’s success. “Every day, she’s like, ‘How many streams did you get today?’ or ‘What TikTok can we make today?’” they say, laughing. “I’m trying to do two to three TikToks a day, if you know of any trend.”

But G Flip’s sights are set beyond TikTok. “I can pitch myself as a support act for bigger artists, get more playlists, and hopefully do a late-night TV spot,” they say. “I can try go for those things now because I have some data behind me.”

Below, G Flip shares their weird Internet rabbit holes, most surprising hobbies, and new surprising celebrity crush.

G Flip

The Fast Follow With G Flip

What’s the weirdest Internet rabbit hole that you’ve ever gone down?

Oh, God, there’s definitely some weird ones. I love watching people mow their lawns or using the high-pressure hose. I watch this grandma who plays drums a lot, Dorothea. She slaps.

What is your weirdest Notes app note?

I write down every plane I ever go on, like the serial number, the model, and the airline. I have an obsession with planes, and now I’ve started writing down who the captains are to see if I get the same captain.

Oh, my gosh.

I got on a [Australian airline] Qantas flight, and you know that information video at the start? Adam, who’s on the Qantas one, was my personal flight attendant, and I was actually starstruck with him.

Who was the last person you texted?

My managers, who said, “G, are you awake to get on this interview?”

What’s something or someone that you’re always defending?

I would say maybe the nonbinary community. Or my wife.

Who is your most niche celebrity crush?

Is it niche? Maybe it’s not. I think Meryl Streep’s pretty hot. I’d never seen The Devil Wears Prada No. 1.

[audible gasp]

Yeah, that was Chrishell’s reaction. She was like, “What?” So we watched it, and then the next day we went and saw The Devil Wears Prada 2, and I was like, "Meryl Streep’s got it. She’s got that thing.” But it’s just such a good movie.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve cried at in a movie or a TV show?

Oh, I cry at everything. My emotions are literally right at the surface. I was crying at the pub in Australia the other day. A football grand final was on in the background, and I can see these boys celebrating their football match and winning, having the best day of their lives.

What song is the soundtrack to your life?

“Purple Rain” by Prince just hit something in me. I remember going on my very first tour as a drummer before I went solo. Prince passed away at the time. I remember sitting on this old 1979 tour bus with 11 smelly boys, listening to “Purple Rain” and just being like, “I want to tour and be a musician for the rest of my life.”

What’s one topic that you can give a PowerPoint presentation on with a moment’s notice?

Oh, all the Qantas planes: their upcoming fleet that they have on order, some of their new routes that they’ll be flying as of 2026. I can really go on about this, all the flights I’ve been on and all the flights I’ve yet to go on.

What is the weirdest or most surprising hobby you’ve ever picked up?

I bought some bagpipes, but I’m yet to have a tinker on them. It’ll definitely be quite annoying for Chrishell. I’m also trying to learn violin. They’re both instruments that, if you’re bad, it sounds horrendous. But if I could whack out some bagpipes as a little skill, like, f*ck, that’d be awesome.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.