Already missing Hannah and Garrett’s sweet and saucy Off Campus love story? Worry not — while future seasons may focus on Garrett’s hockey teammates and their respective love stories, the debut couple is very much sticking around for the collegiate hijinx.

“Garrett and Hannah’s story isn’t over. In fact, it’s kind of just beginning,” Belmont Cameli (who plays Garrett) tells Bustle. He points out that by the Season 1 finale, “they’ve just gotten to a place where they have decided to continue their relationship. It really is a beginning for them, and so I’m excited to see where Garrett and Hannah go as individuals and together.”

The format is not unusual for fans of another hit romance ensemble, Bridgerton, where leads generally — though not always — return as supporting cast for subsequent installments.

As Cameli explains, the first season plants the seeds for several future storylines. “Garrett’s in a pretty serious hockey predicament in that he’s suspended,” Cameli says, referencing his character punishment for a violent on-the-ice encounter. “So, he’ll have to get back with the team. They still have a goal of winning the Frozen Four. He still is drafted to the Boston Bruins.”

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Hannah’s got plenty going on, too, her new paid internship and renewed investment in her music. “They both have these two really big passions, and so it’ll be interesting to see how they navigate their relationship and those passions at the same time,” Cameli says ahead of Season 2 production, which takes place in Vancouver this summer.

Wondering what else to expect? Co-showrunner Louisa Levy recently confirmed to podcaster Liz Duff that each season will span its own semester. And of course, as shown by the introduction of Hunter Davenport in the final moments of Season 1, the world of Off Campus can intersect in unexpected ways.

As Levy previously told Bustle, “It’s our nod to fans that we are looking at the whole universe. We don’t know how that will come to fruition, but Hunter has his own book [in the Briar U series]. He is a very small part of the other books, but he exists. And because these books feel like such a world and community, you’ve got all of these minor characters that become major characters.”

But for now, Cameli is just as excited as viewers to find out what’s in store for Hannah and Garrett — while also cheering on their castmates. “Their story will continue on, and I’m really excited for my friends to have their turn,” he says.