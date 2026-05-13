With Off Campus Season 1 (streaming now), Prime Video marks the beginning of a new romance franchise. The first season adapts the debut book in Elle Kennedy’s series, 2015’s The Deal, which centers on Hannah and Garrett’s fake-dating love story. As fans know, each of Garrett’s closest friends and teammates — John Logan, Dean Di Laurentis, and John Tucker — gets their own respective romance in the following books. But who among them will lead Off Campus Season 2?

Consulting the Off Campus book order, you might predict that Logan’s The Mistake will inspire the next chapter (followed by Dean’s The Score and Tucker’s The Goal). After all, Logan’s love interest was recently cast ahead of Season 2: India Fowler will play Grace Ivers, whose affection Logan must win back after a romantic blunder. Antonio Cipriano (who plays Logan) tells Bustle he’s excited for “the list” — referring to the tasks his character must complete in order to get Grace back.

“I think there’s room to play with it, too,” he says. “Elle’s already talked about some fun things that she wants to possibly add, and [co-showrunner Louisa Levy] is very excited about them. So yeah, if we get to do that, it’ll be fun.”

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Of course, there’s no guarantee that Logan and Grace’s book will be next. After all, Bridgerton has famously swapped the order of several of its book-to-screen love stories — so it’s not unprecedented for romance series to swap things around. And if you’ve already breezed through Off Campus Season 1, you know that it also plants the seeds for another pairing: Allie and Dean in The Score.

Whether their story comes in Season 2 or later, Stephen Kalyn says he’s looking forward to seeing his character “be put in his place.” (Book readers, IYKYK.) “It’s nice to see somebody be humbled,” he says.

Finally, Tucker and Sabrina James are the subject of The Goal, which sees the couple reckon with quite the curveball. “I’m excited to see Tucker have to step up to the plate in a way that [he] probably [didn’t experience] in his life — not having that guy or that man in his life,” Jalen Thomas Brooks tells Bustle of his character. “And so being that for the people around him is going to be a really cool dynamic to explore.”