Mika Abdalla Teases Book Changes In Off Campus Season 2

Fans know that Off Campus Season 2 will follow Allie and Dean’s secret situationship-turned-love story, as seen in Elle Kennedy’s novel The Score. But even dedicated readers can’t predict exactly what will happen in the next chapter, which is filming in Vancouver.

As Mika Abdalla (who plays Allie) recently shared on the Jonas Brothers’ Hey Jonas podcast, Season 2 will be similar to Season 1 in that the show’s debut “didn’t exactly follow the books.” Indeed, while the heart of the story — centered on Hannah and Garrett’s fake-dating scheme — absolutely remains the same, the show folded in twists and storylines that didn’t appear (or played out differently) in Kennedy’s books.

While Abdalla acknowledged that she couldn’t reveal much, she teased, “There’s some new stuff, some fun new little things that we’re adding in.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight as part of Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest, co-showrunner Louisa Levy said that Season 2 is “about a quarter of the way through filming,” and reiterated that Off Campus will continue to introduce new elements while exploring Allie and Dean’s relationship.

“I know we did a lot in Season 1, but the fun thing about their relationship is that there’s actually a lot of story to tell still,” she said. “And there’s also the ability to do things in ways that people don’t expect, which I do think is something that we have done Season 1 and will continue to do — is set up what you think you know, and then do it a little bit differently.”

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A few changes include the timeline of Allie and Dean’s hookups — they happen later in the books — as well as the Hunter Davenport twist introduced at the end of Off Campus Season 1. As Levy previously told Bustle, “It’s our nod to fans that we are looking at the whole universe. We don’t know how that will come to fruition, but Hunter has his own book [in the Briar U series]. He is a very small part of the other books, but he exists. And because these books feel like such a world and community, you’ve got all of these minor characters that become major characters.”

It was the show’s way, Levy continued, “of showing that characters might show up in ways that you might not expect.” So even if you’ve read The Score, maybe more than once, there’s still plenty of room to be surprised. But Levy did promise ET that they’re preserving fan-favorite moments, too, teasing, “If you think you know the moment, then you probably know.”