Olivia Rodrigo Had A Very Important Meeting With Joe Biden & Dr. Fauci

Olivia Rodrigo has a message for young people everywhere: get vaccinated. On Tuesday, July 13, the “Drivers License” singer hit up the White House (yes, the White House) for a meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci. The singer was there to discuss the importance of protecting America’s youth against COVID-19, especially as the delta variant continues to spread across the country.

“I want to say I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” Olivia said after being introduced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.”

The 18-year-old then urged those listening to encourage their loved ones to protect themselves against the virus and help stop the spread. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site,” she said. She also directed people to vaccines.gov for more information.

Not only did the “Good 4 U” singer speak in the White House press room, but she also got a shout-out on Twitter from the president himself. “Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated,” President Biden tweeted ahead of Rodrigo’s visit. “It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to http://vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.”

Rodrigo’s meeting with Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci came after the president took to Instagram to ask for help getting the message out. “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well,” he wrote alongside an old photo of himself in his youth. “Who’s willing to help?” Rodrigo, of course, was happy to step up to the plate. “I’m in!” she wrote in the comments. “See you tomorrow at the white house!”

After the pop star’s visit, footage surfaced online of her entering the White House and getting a tour of the building’s west wing. Her presence was part of a larger push to reach one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations and inspire them to prioritize their health and the health of those around them. According to a press release, the Biden-Harris administration has been “working with schools, pediatricians, and summer camps” in hopes of getting more young people vaccinated. They’ve also been “leveraging social media and celebrity influencers.”

The administration’s initiative began long before Rodrigo’s visit. In May, President Biden and Dr. Fauci spoke with creators Manny Mua, Brave Wilderness, and Jackie Aina about the COVID-19 vaccines in a YouTube Town Hall that garnered nearly 1.5 million views. Vice President Harris also hosted a meeting with dozens of social media stars, and Dr. Fauci participated in several Tik Tok Q&As with young influencers. Clearly, they have a strategy. And if the question is how to reach more young people, Olivia Rodrigo is certainly the answer.