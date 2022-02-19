Oloni’s Debut Book Brings Sex Education Right To Your Doorstep

Oloni, the award-winning blogger and host of the Laid Bare podcast, isn’t afraid to say it as it is. With her signature call on Twitter (“Ladies, shall we have some fun?”) the sex and dating guru has sparked sex and women empowerment conversations online, garnering thousands of followers. And now she is going to be a published author, too. Her soon-to-be-realised debut book The Big O: An Empowering Guide to Loving, Dating and F*cking, announced on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), hopes to put such debates down on paper. From masturbation, body confidence, pleasure, more real-life sexual escapade stories, it’s “the ultimate guide for people everywhere”, she tweeted with the announcement. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Big O Plot

The sex and relationships expert’s debut book will expose and debunk sex taboos, “giving advice and knowledge on dating life, sex and everything in between.” The Big O will “finally fix the orgasm gap one page at a time,” she added in her announcement on Twitter.

The book will specifically dive into topics such as sex positivity, consent, kinks, STIs, polygamy, stigma and shame, sexual identity, virginity, the LGBTQ+ community, relationships, sex work, and hookup culture.

On her latest literary venture, Oloni said in a statement to The Bookseller: “I am absolutely thrilled to publish my long-awaited debut book! This book is an amalgamation of not only my life experiences but of all the women who have shared their experiences with me. I love what I do and the best part of it is the community of women I have all around the world. I hope this book speaks to you and you enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it!”

The Big O’s release follows a series of accomplishments for the London-based writer who was recently a host of Netflix’s latest series, Sex: Unzipped, a celebration of sexual health and positivity.

Oloni’s debut book ‘The Big O’

The Big O Release Date

Coming to your local bookstores, The Big O is set to be released this autumn, on Sept. 29, 2022, and is available to pre-order now.

“You name it, it’s in the book. It’s available to pre-order now through the link in my bio! It might be Valentine’s Day but it’s time to treat yourself! This book is for you and I can’t wait for everyone to read it,” said Oloni.