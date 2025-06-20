Whether you’re a lifelong dancer, naturally bendy, or just in the mood to try something new, a ballet-inspired sex position could be for you. Ballerinas are not only known for their long-legged extensions, deep back arches, and immense flexibility, but also their grace and power — all things that can lead to fireworks in the bedroom.

A ballet-inspired sex position would take all of these factors into account. Instead of sticking with the usuals, like missionary or doggy, you would add a little flair to your next hookup by lifting a leg, bending over backwards, or gracefully engaging with your partner.

While these moves will wow a long-term lover, they’re especially fun to try with someone new. Nothing will put a glint in your date’s eye quite like hinting at a dance background. Admitting you’re a flexible ballerina, even if you haven’t done a pirouette in ages? It’ll fill your partner’s mind with visions of saucy splits.

Not only is it fun to entice someone with the thought of your expert bend-ability, but these moves will also put you into positions that feel amazing. Keep scrolling for seven dancer-inspired moves to try ASAP.

Three-Legged Dog

The three-legged dog not only mimics dancing with a partner — you need a sense of gracefulness as you work together to stay balanced — but it also allows you to show off your flexibility. Whether you’ve done hours of arabesques or simply stretch on your own, it’ll all come in handy for this move.

How to do it:

Face your partner with your feet slightly apart.

Slowly lift one leg over your partner's hip.

Guide them inside you.

To go a step further, lift your leg high into a standing split.

The Splitter

Another option is to hop into bed and show off your extensions in the splitter, aka a move that requires you to lift one leg to the sky. Not only is it ballet-inspired, but it also allows you to get extra close to your partner.

How to do it:

Start in missionary.

The person on top will sit back on their heels.

The person on the bottom will lift their leg and rest it on their partner’s chest.

The Bridge

Ballerinas often have a beautiful arch in their back. Also called a cambré, this bend is what enhances the lines of their strong, sweeping moves — and it’s a skill you can also bring to the bedroom. Of course, any dancer will also have solid glutes, so why not put them to use with a bridge?

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the bed.

Press your arms into the bed.

Lift your hips into the air.

Your partner will be on their knees between your legs.

Bent-Over Standing

Another bendy move is the bent-over standing position, which will be a breeze if you have any type of dance training or flexibility. Not only will it be easy for you to stay balanced, but you’ll also be able to fully fold in half — something that’ll make your partner swoon.

How to do it:

Stand up with your partner behind you.

Spread your legs slightly apart.

Bend over at the hips.

Stay near a wall for balance or support.

The Lotus

Since ballet is all about gracefully turning emotions into movement, what could be more fitting than the lotus? This sensual position allows you to wrap your limbs around your partner, and vice versa, for a move that’s extra intense.

How to do it:

Your partner will sit down cross-legged.

Lower yourself onto their lap.

Wrap your arms and legs around each other.

Cowgirl

There’s something very dancerly about the cowgirl pose. Not only does it allow you to be the star of the show — just like a ballerina taking center stage — but it also allows you to control the tempo. Since all dancers have rhythm, you’ll definitely be able to stay on beat.

How to do it:

Your partner will lie on their back.

Straddle their hips and slowly lower yourself down.

Lean forward and hang onto the wall/bed frame for support, or lean back.

X Marks The Spot

After years of pointing your toes, you should have all the grace and flexibility necessary for X marks the spot. This move lets you lie back and relax while still putting your training to the test. Even if you’ve never taken a ballet class in your life, it’ll feel good to stretch your legs and point your toes while your partner gets close.

How to do it: