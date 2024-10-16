The first half of Outer Banks Season 4 left many of the treasure-hunting teens who call themselves the Pogues in tense spots, but in the upcoming second installment, the group is in for much more.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the series cast gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes and teased what will happen next on the hit teen mystery show. Stars Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow, and Carlacia Grant all revealed some of the upcoming storylines for their characters. According to Daviss, “explosions, craziness, Pogue activity” lie ahead.

In case you missed it, the end of Season 4, Part 1 left several situations unresolved, with JJ (Pankow) learning of his true family heritage, Pope (Daviss) and Sarah (Cline) searching for treasure in the catacombs, and Cleo (Grant) grieving the loss of her father figure, who was killed in a shocking struggle. Daviss acknowledged “the cliffhanger” and “revelations happening,” saying “those things will be continued to be explored.” For him, that means the second half will find Pope “still in the catacombs, so hopefully we’ll find a solution to that problem.”

As for Pankow’s JJ, the actor said that the shocking revelation of his true family heritage will be the driving force in upcoming episodes. “It plays out in a series of outbursts,” he said. “I think it’s an identity crisis in Part Two.”

Rudy Pankow as JJ in Outer Banks Season 4 Courtesy of Netflix

Meanwhile, Grant said that Cleo is still working her way through her trauma in the second half while focusing on revenge. “Cleo is not the type to ever quit going after what she wants,” she told THR. “That’s the tea.”

A major fan-favorite plotline of the show is the on-and-off romance of John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Cline), who ended Part 1 as an official couple. Looking forward, Cline said she feels the two characters are endgame.

“We started out as the season one star-crossed lovers, the will-they-won’t-they,” she said. “It’s kind of like that forbidden love. But at this point now, they always come back to each other, and I feel like that’s just how their relationship is, and they always will, especially given everything they’ve been through, if what they’ve been through hasn’t torn them apart. I feel like they’re trauma-bonded for life.”

Chase Stokes as John B and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks Season 4 Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The show is set to return Nov. 7, and has already been been dominating Netflix streaming charts — the first half of the season, released Oct. 7, debuted with 15.5 million views on the platform.