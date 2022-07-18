The Outnumbered Kids Just Had A Picture-Perfect Reunion

Outnumbered was the award-winning British sitcom that gave us a hilarious take on what family life is truly like. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner played parents Pete and Sue Brockman, but the stars of the show were the kids. Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez) were just 11, 7, and 6 years old when the show aired. And, after filming together for nearly a decade, it’s great to see that the Brockman siblings still share a tight knit bond.

Drew-Honey, now 26, posted a photo of their reunion to Instagram with the caption “Family,” followed by the hashtag “Grateful.” Fans were quick to show their appreciation in the comments, with one writing “Best ever TV family” and another adding “It's genuinely heartwarming to see pics of you guys growing up over the years.” And it’s not the first time the Brockman kids have had a reunion. Roche shared a photo of the trio in September 2021. Fans were just as delighted by Roche’s snap, with one viewer writing “gonna go rewatch Outnumbered. I miss this.”

Although Drew-Honey has stuck with acting, Roche and Marquez have explore different paths since the show ended in 2016. Middle-child Roche enrolled at King’s College London to study and play rugby in 2018. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Karen has been studying Spanish and Mandarin at the University of Manchester, starting as a fresher there in 2019.

Marquez also came out as bisexual in 2020 after contributing to influencer and activist Florence Given’s book Women Don’t Owe You Pretty. She has a hefty Instagram following of over 100k and can be seen posing up a storm with her pals in London, Manchester, and beyond.