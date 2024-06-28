Netflix has no shortage of real estate shows to choose from when you’re craving aspirational aesthetics, from Buying Beverly Hills to Selling Sunset and its equally buzzy spin-offs. On June 28, yet another series entered the chat.

Owning Manhattan follows Ryan Serhant and his self-titled brokerage as they sell luxury homes across the Big Apple. But in Season 1, one property proves quite the challenge for the elite firm: the penthouse unit of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world.

The penthouse offers stunning views of the city (and beyond) from its perch at the top of the skyscraper, which rises 1,500 feet above 57th Street — specifically, the neighborhood aptly known as Billionaires’ Row.

So, did Ryan sell the Central Park Tower penthouse for $250 million? Here’s the latest update after you marathon Owning Manhattan.

There’s Been A Price Change

According to the Serhant website, the penthouse is still on the market. Viewers know that after a potential deal fell through in the first episode of Owning Manhattan, Ryan enlisted the help of select team members and offered a $10 million commission to whoever brought in a buyer. But by the end of the season, it’s revealed that the firm is still trying to make the sale.

Netflix

The price for the 7-bed, 11-bath penthouse is now listed at $195 million, and there’s a specific reason for that price change. Gary Barnett, the founder and chairman of Extell Development Company, told The Real Deal that the company used “headline prices” on the property’s units at first. (It worked; the penthouse did make headlines.)

“We have recently sold a significant amount of inventory at the top of the building and now want to get serious about selling these two showcase homes,” he added. The Real Deal describes this strategy as “aspirational pricing,” used to generate media buzz and pique the attention of potential buyers, even if it’s not entirely realistic.

Want To Live Like A Roy?

If only Succession patriarch Logan Roy was available to buy the Central Park Tower penthouse! But as it turns out, there is a connection to the famous fictional family in Owning Manhattan. During the final moments of Season 1, Ryan visits a $38 million property at 200 Amsterdam and remarks, “Yeah, this was in Succession. I remember it.”

You might, too. The Upper West Side home belonged to Roman Roy on the HBO series, per Architectural Digest. Unsurprisingly, Ryan is a fan of the show.