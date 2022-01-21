Ozark may be ending, but its final season is being split into two seven-episode parts, making the Emmy-winning drama last a bit longer. “It was a way we could make these seven episodes feel complete and make the second seven feel complete, even though it’s all one continuum,” showrunner Chris Mundy explained to The Wrap.

Picking up right where the bloody Season 3 finale left off, Season 4, Part 1 finds Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) closer than ever. “There’s sort of the moment where in the finale of Season 3, when Marty basically talks Wendy into getting out of the bed and not falling into a deep depression and says, ‘We’re just going to burrow into the heart of this thing and get out the other side,’” Mundy told The Wrap. “I think there was this realization that so much of Season 3 was kind of Marty versus Wendy, and it’s not going to work if they’re not together. So I do think it’s the most together they’ve been as we start this season.”

Though it seems more relationship troubles lie ahead for the couple, their new task of brokering an immunity deal for a notorious drug lord with the FBI could seal the Byrde family’s fate. “I was interested in the big question [Mundy] has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?” Bateman, who’s also an executive producer on the show, told Indiewire of the team’s conversations about how Ozark will end. “What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

Here’s everything else to know about Ozark’s final seven episodes.

The Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date

Though Netflix has yet to announce when the second half of Ozark’s final season will premiere, it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2022. Production for the show wrapped in October 2021 (and Mundy confirmed the finale is locked and finished), so Netflix likely won’t keep fans in suspense for too long. Part 2 will probably be released sometime this summer.

The Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Cast

The final installment’s cast will depend on who survives the first half of Season 4. In addition to Marty and Wendy, the characters who are still alive heading into Season 4 include Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), FBI agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), Jim Rattelsdorf (Damian Young), Frank Cosgrove (John Bedford Lloyd), and Frank Cosgrove Jr. (Joseph Sikora).

“I think that the audience will really enjoy the twist of how Frank Jr. shows up, why he shows up, and how did he survive?” Sikora teased to Entertainment Weekly about his Season 4 return. “Everything will be explained.”

Among the new cast members in Ozark Season 4 are Alfonso Herrera (as Javi Elizonndro, a villainous member of the Navarro family), Adam Rothenberg (as Mel Sattem, an ex-cop turned private investigator), Bruno Bichir (Navarro’s priest), CC Castillo (as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero), and Katrina Lenk (as Clare Shaw, the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company).

The Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

Netflix has yet to release a preview of Ozark’s final seven episodes, but the Part 1 trailer dropped about two weeks ahead of the Jan. 21 premiere. This post will be updated as more details become available.