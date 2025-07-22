Black Sabbath Singer Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76

Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76 years old, his family announced in a statement.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they wrote. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The heavy metal musician was the lead vocalist and co-founder of Black Sabbath. In addition to his solo music career, Osbourne ventured into television with The Osbournes — the early 2000s reality show that followed the “Crazy Train” singer, his wife Sharon, and two of their children, Kelly and Jack.

More recently, Osbourne has been open about his experience with Parkinson’s disease. As Kelly told Good Morning America in 2020, “We’ve all learned so much about each other again — and it’s reaffirmed how strong we are.”

At the time, Osbourne said his fans were his “air,” and expressed his desire to keep playing music. “And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them,” he said.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Indeed, Osbourne continued working. He released what would be his final album, Patient Number 9, in 2022, and weeks before his death, he reunited with Black Sabbath at his “Back to the Beginning” concert in Birmingham, England. “It’s so good to be on this f*cking stage, you have no idea,” he told the crowd at the July 5 show, per Variety.

He also left his fans with a message of gratitude: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Several of Osbourne’s fellow musicians paid tribute following the news of his passing. “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend,” wrote Elton John. “He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Flavor Flav shared a sweet throwback clip celebrating Osbourne’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, writing: “We go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP.”