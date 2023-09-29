16 Years Ago, The Simple Life Reboot Was Canceled After 1 Episode

It’s been 20 years since The Simple Life first premiered, marking yet another “feel old yet?” milestone for millennial reality TV fans. The fish-out-of-water series followed Hollywood socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they swapped Tinsel Town's glitz for small-town America.

Airing between 2003 and 2007, The Simple Life ran for five seasons, with each iteration taking on a different theme. The second season saw Hilton and Richie take a road trip, while the third installment followed their work as interns.

Following the show’s cancellation after Season 5, a Simple Life-inspired series fronted by the offspring of rock and roll royalty was promptly given the green light in 2007 — but never made it to air.

As Digital Spy reports, Kelly Osbourne and Kimberly Stewart, the daughters of Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and British rock legend Rod Stewart, fronted the planned series. Following the same format as the original, the reboot was set to air on E! and follow Osbourne and Stewart as they trade in their life of privilege to work a string of mundane jobs.

The Simple Life spin-off filmed a pilot starring the duo. However, Osbourne abruptly quit the project, declaring the show “demeaning to other people and juvenile.”

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

Although the series never got off the ground, murmurs of a Simple Life reboot continued well beyond its mid-2000s peak. Richie addressed rumors of a revival starring herself and Hilton in 2020, telling Entertainment Weekly that the format wouldn’t translate well with their lifestyles today.

“That concept wouldn't even work at this moment,” Richie explained. “Remember, we'd leave our lives for a month and we didn't have any phones. No phones in this day and age just doesn't work!”

Richie’s former co-star Hilton previously disclosed that she was once asked to revive the series, but ultimately turned the opportunity down. “My schedule was so insane that I didn’t have time,” Hilton told Gay Times in 2019.

More recently, Hilton celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary in early 2023, telling Good Morning America: “It's so amazing just how timeless that show is and generation after generation just love it.”

Although Hilton and Richie recall their Simple Life days fondly, the pair’s very public falling out in 2005 is what led to the show’s demise. These days, the duo appear to be on much better terms and enjoyed a Simple Life reunion at Hilton’s 2021 wedding.