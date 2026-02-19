Palm Tree Music Fest Is All About The Feel-Good Vibes

West Palm Beach took Valentine’s Day to another level this year with the Palm Tree Music Festival. The fest, which pops up in several locales worldwide throughout the year, made its inaugural stop in the Florida city on Feb. 14 with a lineup that included Bunt, Sofi Tukker, Kygo, and Calvin Harris.

If you’re worried that a one-day fest won’t feel as big or spectacular as a major multiday music festival, don’t. The production value was through the roof, with the headlining artists spinning their hit songs alongside amazing visuals and pyrotechnics. Every time a beat dropped (which was often), the crowd went wild, heightening that infectious energy.

Thanks to Celsius, which launched its global partnership with PTMF at the West Palm Beach stop, I was invited to a feel-good, music-filled weekend of activities that kept me refreshed and energized before experiencing the VIP treatment at the fest.

A Workout Before The Workout

On Saturday morning, I started the day with a beginner’s class at Solidcore, one of Celsius’ fitness partners. The low-impact workout is similar to Pilates; you use their custom-built reformer to build muscle in your lower body, core, arms, and shoulders. It’s definitely challenging (especially if you’re a newbie), but that post-exercise high woke me up and prepped me for festival day, which is frankly its own type of workout.

Lunch On Clematis Street

West Palm Beach’s historic Clematis Street, lined with restaurants, stores, and more, is a must-stop when visiting the city. Before the festival, which takes place where the main street meets the Lake Worth Lagoon, I stopped for lunch at Rocco’s Tacos to fuel up.

Dancing The Night Away

My VIP pass gave me access to a separate section with great views of the stage and its own exclusive food and drinks area. I arrived just in time for Sofi Tukker’s set, and the energy was unmatched, with the crowd dancing or swaying along to the music in the cool breeze.

Between sets, I stopped by Celsius’ PTMF activation to refuel with one of their energy drinks or hydration packets. It was also a prime place to sit back, hang out with friends, and just enjoy all the feel-good vibes.

Later in the evening, Kygo performed a fiery 90-minute set, where he debuted a new song with Gryffin. Calvin Harris rounded out the night with another hour-and-a-half of groovy dance hits.

If that leaves you feeling FOMO, luckily, the Palm Tree Music Festival is just getting started. This month, Kygo and Harris will headline the PTMF stop in Aspen, and the fest will also pop up in Singapore and The Hamptons, New York, in the spring and summer.