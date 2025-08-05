The Naked Gun press tour keeps on giving. Its stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Aug. 3, where the host got them to open up about themselves and their lives off screen. Of course, with all the romance rumors swirling around them, Cohen made them talk about each other, too.

“The Sweetest Thing”

Cohen leaned into the buzz about the pair and their clear chemistry. In a segment called “Pillow Talk,” he posed “lovey-dovey questions,” seeking to find out “how big of a cuddle monster” each is, how many times they’ve “been truly in love,” and more. Their responses largely aligned, but perhaps the most adorable moment came when he asked, “What do you each consider to be the sweetest thing about the other?”

“Oh, boy,” Anderson said with a laugh. “Oh, just that he’s so kind and generous.”

Neeson responded next, saying, “Her spirit and her… she’s a giggler like me, and I love that.”

Fans ate it up. When WWHL posted the clip on YouTube, countless people gushed about the co-stars in the comments. “This is the couple I never knew I needed,” one wrote. Another added, “Cutest couple in Hollywood! Can’t get enough of them!”

Anderson and Neeson on Watch What Happens Live Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Romance Rumors

Since filming The Naked Gun, both Neeson and Anderson have been happy to sing each other’s praises. Neeson had especially glowing words to say during an October interview with People.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” he said. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

Anderson was also effusive. Calling him “the perfect gentleman,” she said, “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

By late July, after many more sweet moments, dating speculation had ramped up and a source told People they were indeed together. “It’s a budding romance in the early stages,” the insider said. “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

Anderson and Neeson haven’t confirmed anything, though. When Today’s Craig Melvin tried to find out if they are “an item” during a July 29 appearance, they didn’t give a direct answer.

“I don’t understand the question,” Anderson responded.

Neeson then explained that they met on set and discovered they “had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors.” He added, “It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did.”