Though makeup trends come and go, there are some truly iconic beauty moments that transcend time.

You can count Pamela Anderson's signature ’90s glam to fall in the latter category. You know the look: super skinny darkened brows, a nude lip, and heavy black eyeliner.

And while nowadays, the former Baywatch star’s approach to makeup veers on the side of minimal (often skipping it altogether), she recently returned to her famous look from decades ago.

Pamela Anderson’s “Rock N’ Roll” Makeup

On May 19, Los Angeles-based makeup artist David Velasquez shared a snap on Instagram that, at first glance, looked like a throwback picture. The behind-the-scenes picture shows The Last Showgirl actor wearing a red Versace robe while sitting in the elusive makeup chair.

There, her blonde hair is big and tousled — and her glam looks exactly like it did in the ’90s. For one, she’s rocking a barely-there pout (shoutout to the concealer lip comeback). On her complexion is a matte foundation and a touch of bronzer on her cheeks. But it’s her eye makeup that steals the spotlight. She’s wearing large, fluttery lashes, heavy black tight-lined eyeliner, and a dramatic black smoky eyeshadow that goes from the inner corners of her eyes and towards her temples.

Anderson might be the cover girl for going fresh-faced in recent years, but she used to religiously sport a dark eye moment like this one.

Her Makeup-Free M.O.

Since deciding to come back into the spotlight, the actor has been a lot more intentional with making moves that feel personal to her. One of the most notable, of course, is going makeup-free.

From award shows to movie premieres and most recently at the 2025 Met Gala, Anderson has consistently shown up fresh-faced on the red carpet.

“The first time I did that was in Paris at Fashion Week,” she previously told Bustle. “And I really didn’t think anyone would notice. I just thought, ‘What am I putting so much effort into? I’m not in competition with people, I want to lift people up.”

She added, “It wasn’t like I was taking a stand, but I guess I was, and I’m glad it resonated. And if I can be on the cover of a magazine with no makeup or walk down a red carpet with no makeup, hopefully that’s a fun message.”

Icon behavior.