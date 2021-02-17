Surely everyone can agree, "that's hot": Paris Hilton is engaged to Carter Reum after over a year of dating. The entrepreneur and OG influencer announced the news to Vogue on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a series of romantic engagement photos. Hilton also shared details about the pre-Valentine's Day proposal in an Instagram post, revealing that Reum popped the question during a trip to a private island to celebrate Hilton's birthday.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

After the proposal, the couple posed for photos on the beach and sat down for dinner with some close family members, including Hilton's sister, Nicky, and Reum's brother, Courtney, to celebrate the news. "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Hilton told Vogue. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Hilton and Reum, a venture capitalist and founder of investment firm M13, began dating in December 2019. In a statement to People, Hilton said that the time she spent with Reum during the COVID-19 pandemic was a "gift" and made her realize how important he was to her. Reum agreed, and even alluded to starting a family in the future.

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months," he told the outlet. "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place, and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

Ever since they became an item, Hilton and Reum have not stayed quiet about their growing romance, constantly gushing about each other on social media. Most recently, Hilton praised Reum on Instagram for accompanying her to the Utah State Capitol, where she testified about the alleged abuse she experienced at a Utah boarding school in her teens.

"I was so nervous to get up there and speak about such traumatic experiences in my life," she wrote on Feb. 11. "But having him there by my side made me feel so much more comfortable. Carter, I want to thank you for always encouraging me to do my best. I want to thank you for always believing in me and making me feel safe. You’re everything that I’ve ever wanted and so much more."