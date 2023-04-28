Paul Mescal’s Hidden Talent Is Going Viral On TikTok

Academy award-nominee Paul Mescal is best known for his acclaimed performances in the likes of Normal People, Aftersun, and The Lost Daughter — but after showcasing his vocal talents in a newly-released track, the actor can now add professional singer to his already impressive resumé.

Titled “Slip Away,” the original song in question was released as part of the soundtrack for the musical drama Carmen, in which Mescal stars opposite Scream’s Melissa Barrera. In the accompanying music video, Mescal is shown playing guitar as he sings acoustically, and fans have been gushing over the Irish actor’s hidden talent on social media following the song’s debut.

“I was already in love with Paul Mescal the actor and then I found out he could sing ... I haven’t been the same since,” one fan captioned a now-viral TikTok. “Why did nobody tell me that Paul Mescal can sing? I literally feel sick but in a butterflies kind of way. He shouldn’t be allowed to do this,” another fan joked on Twitter, while one TikTok user simply asked: “What can’t this man do?”

Adapted from the classic opera of the same name and directed by Benjamin Millepied, Carmen follows the story of a woman (Barrera) who flees her home and embarks on a life-changing journey from Mexico to Los Angeles. In the film, which had a limited U.S. release commencing April 2023, Mescal plays the character of Aidan — a Marine suffering from PTSD who works on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Although many fans were surprised to learn of his vocal abilities, this isn’t the first time Mescal has shown them off. Back in July 2020, the actor performed a surprise duet with Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy at London’s Natural History Museum.

Meanwhile, it appears singing runs in the family, as the BAFTA winner’s younger sister, Nell Mescal, enjoys a career in music — and the siblings previously treated fans to a duet back in 2020.