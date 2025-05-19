Dakota Johnson might have a new money-making opportunity heading her way. In a video with Elle UK posted on May 16, the actor revealed that Pedro Pascal, her costar in the upcoming new film The Materialists, encouraged her to create an account on OnlyFans, where users share exclusive (and usually sexually explicit) content to paying subscribers.

The idea came up when Johnson was giving dating advice to an anonymous fan who asked if she should be worried about her boyfriend following OnlyFans models on Instagram. “I don’t know anything about that,” she answered. “OnlyFans is the place where people go to watch people do weird things. Are OnlyFans models... hot? Are they different to regular models?”

It turns out that Johnson wasn’t just trying to be helpful — she was also curious about the subscription platform as a potential avenue of income. “Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans,” she said. “That I could just like wiggle my toe and I'd make money. Should I do that?”

Johnson went on to joke that she would consider joining OnlyFans — if she were able to find out what the models were like. “I would look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if I knew how to do that,” she quipped. “Sounds interesting. Sounds intriguing.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Some celebrities have joined OnlyFans as an additional source of income, including Cardi B, Lily Allen, Denise Richards, and Kate Nash. However, not everyone uses it for explicit or fetish-oriented content, with Cardi offering behind-the-scenes looks at her projects instead. Regardless, between The Materialists and her upcoming film Verity, Johnson is likely too busy to join anyway.

Dakota & Pedro’s Friendship

Pascal also interviewed Johnson for Elle, where he recalled how the two first met at a 2014 Golden Globes afterparty. “You knew Sarah [Paulson] and so met me, and you were on your own,” he recalled. “So we banded together, and we looked after you.” Johnson has zero recollection of this. “It feels like something substantial happened to me that night, and I’m blocking it out,” she said.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

However, Johnson did recall their second encounter nearly a decade later at the Met Gala, which Pascal doesn’t remember fondly. “I loved you the first time and then I didn’t think you were that nice to me at the Met Gala,” he said. “I had a moment of feeling a little stupid because it was like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t remember me.’”

Johnson blamed her behavior on the event itself. “I find the Met Gala is like The Twilight Zone. I don’t know what the f*ck is going on,” she quipped. “I don’t feel I connect with any human beings in a real way; it’s like going into some sort of vortex. By the way, this is not the first time I’ve had this conversation with you. The 37th time Pedro makes me feel like an absolute piece of sh*t for not remembering him.”