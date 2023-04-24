Though HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Perry Mason was conceived as a limited series, Matthew Rhys returned for a second outing as the titular criminal defense lawyer in March. And it might not be the last we see of him: HBO has yet to renew Perry Mason for Season 3, but Rhys hinted that one last comeback might be in the cards. “There's a cliche part of me that thinks to round out and do three would be the way to bow out,” the star and executive producer revealed to Forbes in March, adding that he’s approaching the prospect with caution. “If we got that nod, and the writers knew what they wanted to do in the third season, how would they do that? It’s the same deal as we have with the first season and now in that, you have to ask the question, ‘Do you go out on a high, or do you face the danger of puttering out on the third?’’’

Even if Rhys exits the starring role, he already has ideas of how the show could continue without him. “They could even bring a new cast in if they wanted to advance it 10 years or whatever,” he said, theorizing that they “could totally” kill off Mason and go back in the timeline. “One of the hardest things in this business is reinventing the wheel or trying to make an original move that no one’s done before. That’s a great idea, and in the reimagining, you leave yourself open to broad strokes should you wish.”

Merrick Morton/HBO

In a Collider interview published on April 9, his fellow executive producers, Susan Downey and Michael Begler, also signaled that there’s plenty of opportunity to bring the series back for a third season and possibly more. “The great news is there’s a lot more story to be told, from both our character and the L.A. standpoint, so if we were fortunate enough to have that opportunity, I know Michael has definitely been noodling with some really exciting ideas,” she said.

Though it remains to be seen if those ideas come to fruition, here’s what to know about a potential Perry Mason Season 3.

The Perry Mason Season 3 Cast

As Season 3 is still up in the air, it’s not clear who would return if the show were renewed, but the following actors joined Rhys in Season 2: Juliet Rylance (Della Street), Chris Chalk (Paul Drake), Diarra Kilpatrick (Clara Drake), Eric Lange (Gene Holcomb), Justin Kirk (Hamilton Burger), Katherine Waterston (Ginny Aimes), Hope Davis (Camilla Nygaard), Fabrizio Guido (Rafael Gallardo), Peter Mendoza (Mateo Gallardo), Mark O’Brien (Thomas Milligan), Paul Raci (Lydell McCutcheon), Jen Tullock (Anita St. Pierre), Jon Chaffin (Morris), Onahoua Rodriguez (Luisa Gallardo), Jee Young Han (Marion Kang), Sean Astin (Sunny Gryce), Tommy Dewey (Brooks McCutcheon), Shea Whigham (Pete Strickland), and Wallace Langham (Melville Phipps).

The Perry Mason Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Fans had a long three-year wait between Perry Mason’s first and second seasons, partly because a different showrunner took the reins for the sophomore run. Filming for Season 2 reportedly took place in Los Angeles between January and June 2022, with the episodes premiering in March 2023. If production followed a similar timeline for Season 3, the earliest viewers could expect it to drop would be in summer 2024.

This post will be updated as more Perry Mason Season 3 details become available.