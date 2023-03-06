Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Got Into A Car Accident

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident on the night of March 4 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the comedian was driving at a high speed in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, with Sui Wonders in the car, when he lost control of the wheel. He reportedly went over a curb, ran into a fire hydrant, and hit the side of a residence. Davidson and Sui Wonders have yet to comment on the reports.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be involved, TMZ reports, though an investigation is underway. No arrests were made, and neither Davidson nor Sui Wonders are being cited. Beverly Hills Police Lt. Christopher Coulter told PEOPLE that officers responded to a report on March 4 around 11 p.m. about a car running into a fire hydrant. He also confirmed that Davidson was in the car. However, he did not specify that he was the driver or if Sui Wonders was a passenger. No one was reportedly injured in the crash, but an accident report was filed due to city property damage.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders in February 2023. Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live alum has been linked to Sui Wonders since December 2022, when the two were spotted together in New York City multiple times. The two met on the set of their 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies. They did not start publicly dating until months after Davidson split from ex Kim Kardashian in August 2022. In January, a source told PEOPLE that the two “have been hanging out and having fun” but added that “it doesn't seem like a long-term thing.”

Davidson and Sui Wonders haven’t commented on their relationship, but they have continued to hold hands and get cozy publicly in the past few months, all but confirming their new romance. TMZ reported that the couple was photographed showing PDA on a beach day in Hawaii on March 4, just hours before the crash in Los Angeles.

Fans will see the couple onscreen again, as Sui Wonders is set to appear in Davidson’s new Peacock series Bupkis, which is described as a “heightened, fictionalized version” of his real life.