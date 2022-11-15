Pete Davidson is single, and as always, he’s very quick to mingle. The Saturday Night Live alum has garnered quite the reputation as Hollywood’s most active bachelor, and it seems that after splitting from Kim Kardashian in August, he’s found his latest love interest. Davidson is reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, as first reported by Us Weekly on Nov. 14 after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that the two were seen out together. The two have yet to comment on the speculation.

A source told Us Weekly that Davidson and Ratajkowski have been talking for a “couple months,” adding that the two are “in the very early stages” of a relationship “but both really like each other.” “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the insider said. A source also told PEOPLE that the pair are “seeing each other.”

The model has sung Davidson’s praises before. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2021, Ratajkowski recalled a recent photoshoot she had done with the comedian and remarked how “impressed” she was by his modeling skills. “I think he’s great. He’s a professional,” she said. “You should know that about Pete, and he got into character in a real way.”

Ratajkowski then gave her reasoning for why Davidson probably attracts so many people. “Pete — he’s got the height,” she explained. “Obviously women find him very attractive ... I mean, he seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great!” He also has a “good relationship with his mother,” which would score brownie points with any potential suitor.

Prior to being linked to Davidson, Ratajkowski was reportedly seeing Brad Pitt. But in an October interview with Variety, she proudly proclaimed her singledom. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever,” she said. “And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived.”