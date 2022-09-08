Celebrity
Lady Gaga, Marilyn Monroe, and J.Lo are among the stars who met her during her seven-decade reign.
PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The iconic star wore a classic Marilyn look while greeting the Queen in 1956 at London’s Empire Theatre. Her Majesty died Sept. 8, 2022, with many celebrities paying tribute to the Queen on social media.
Hulton Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II was apparently a fan of Fanny Brice, as she met Streisand at the premiere of the Funny Girl sequel Funny Lady in 1975.