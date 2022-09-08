Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. At 96 years old, she was the world’s oldest reigning head of state and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. In the wake of the royal announcement, family friend Sir Elton John and celebrities such as Jennifer Garner have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on social media alongside members of the Royal Family, including the newly crowned King Charles III.

Previously, The Palace released a statement on Sept. 8, announcing that the British monarch was “under medical supervision” following health concerns from her doctors. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William, the Duke of Sussex, and other members of the royal family, traveled to Balmoral Castle to be by the Queen’s side.

The United Kingdom will now enter 12 days of national mourning. Before Her Majesty’s funeral eventually takes place, the Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects.

Here’s how celebrities from around the world reacted to the Queen’s passing.

Sir Elton John

The “Rocketman” singer has been a close friend of the Royal Family, including the late Princess Diana, for decades. “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge apart of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly,” he concluded his tribute on Twitter.

Jennifer Garner

Garner took to Instagram to pay tribute to The Queen, calling her “an elegant, incredible woman.”

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 biopic The Queen, winning her the Oscar for Best Actress. “I am proud to be an Elizabethan,” she wrote in her Instagram tribute.

Dua Lipa

Instagram / Dua Lipa

The “Levitating” singer paid tribute to the monarch with a simple black-and-white portrait on her Instagram Story.

Victoria Beckham

Beckham, who received the OBE distinction from Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel was named as a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in September 2021 ahead of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones frontman recollected his most fond childhood memories of Her Majesty The Queen on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian shared a viral tweet about the rainbows that appeared above Queen Elizabeth II’s palaces across the UK on her Instagram Story, as well as a portrait of Her Majesty.

Maren Morris

To celebrate the Queen’s legacy, Morris recorded an acoustic cover of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain” in Her Majesty’s honor.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow shared BBC’s Instagram post commemorating the monarch’s death on her own Instagram Story.

Kris Jenner

Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, sent her “love and condolences” to the Royal Family on Twitter.

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde star shared a small tribute on her Instagram Story, writing, “Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II.”

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X typically tweets with an Internet sense of humor, so he likely means no offense with his reaction to the Queen’s death.

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a simple portrait on Instagram.

Dionne Warwick

The legendary singer recalled when she sang for Queen Elizabeth II in her Twitter tribute to Her Majesty.

Bette Midler

The Hello, Dolly! star called Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reigh as Britain’s monarch “unbelievable.”

Nicki Minaj

Minaj shared the Royal Family’s announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on her Twitter page.

George Takei

“There shall be none other like her,” Takei wrote in a Twitter post.

Lisa Vanderpump

The British Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sent her condolences to the Royal Family. “Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through so many crises,” she wrote in a Twitter note.

Jessie J

Instagram / Jessie J

The British singer reposted a headline announcing The Queen’s death, adding her own dove emojis to remember Her Majesty.

Paris Hilton

Hilton remembered Queen Elizabeth II as “the original girl boss” on Twitter.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

The President and the First Lady of the United States wrote a joint letter to remember the Queen. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” they began. “She defined an era.”

King Charles III

Shortly after being crowned, King Charles III paid tribute to his mother, calling her passing “a moment of the greatest sadness” for his family.

More to come...