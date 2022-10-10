14 Photos Of Netflix’s DAHMER Cast Vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Streaming
Ryan Murphy’s series spotlights the victims of Dahmer’s murders that occurred between 1978 and 1991.
Netflix
Netflix’s DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a limited series about the notorious serial killer during his multi-decade crime spree that started in 1978, although the series flashes back even further to his childhood.
Netflix
The 10-episode series, released in September 2022, has been called “gruesome, disturbing, and unnervingly precise in re-creating Dahmer’s history and the legend that has arisen around him” by critics.