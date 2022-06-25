Photos Of The Elvis Cast vs. Their IRL Counterparts Will Have You All Shook Up

Celebrities
The cast is so spot-on.
Warner Bros.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is here, and now, it’s time to see how the star-studded cast brought Elvis Presley and his inner circle to life. Austin Butler plays The King — and as you may have heard, the accent hasn’t quite gone away after filming. “It becomes a fiber of your being,” he told ET.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
The real Presley was 21 years old when he released his debut album and embarked on the path to mega-stardom — and his iconic physicality also proved a challenge for Butler, too. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis,” he told GQ.