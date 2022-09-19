8 Photos Of Prince George & Princess Charlotte At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Royals
The young royals joined their family at the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
Nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte arrived at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral with their mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla. Her Majesty The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not joined by Prince William and Kate’s youngest son, four-year-old Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet, were thought to be too young to attend.