Royals

8 Photos Of Prince George & Princess Charlotte At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The young royals joined their family at the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of ...
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte arrived at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral with their mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla. Her Majesty The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not joined by Prince William and Kate’s youngest son, four-year-old Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet, were thought to be too young to attend.

Tap