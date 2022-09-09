On Thursday, Sept 8. Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96. The late monarch’s state funeral will be held at Westminister Abbey within two weeks of Her Majesty’s passing. An exact date will be confirmed by the Palace in due course. All senior members of the royal family are expected to attend the service. Although, some royal spectators might be curious to know if younger members of the family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten, will attend the Queen’s funeral.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will be in attendance. Although no announcement has been made, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely attend the funeral together, having recently made joint appearances at royal milestones including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service.

In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex and Archie did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral as Markle was pregnant at the time and therefore advised not to travel by her doctors.

Archie and Lilibet are not the only great-grandchildren of the Queen’s, however. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey earlier this year, making their presence at the Queen’s funeral service more likely. It is not known if Prince Louis, who started school only this week, will join the rest of his family at the funeral.

Following the announcement of Her Majesty’s death, the United Kingdom has now entered a period of national mourning. During this time, the Queen's body will be flown from Scotland to London, where she will lie in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral eventually takes place. The new monarch, King Charles III, has instructed the period of royal mourning to take place from Friday, Sept. 9 until seven days after his mother’s funeral.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” King Charles said in a statement. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”