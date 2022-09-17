Royals

10 Photos Of William, Harry, & Their Cousins Honoring The Queen Together

Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren all stood vigil at her lying-in-state on Sept. 17.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren (L to R): Britain's Lady Louise Windsor, Britain's Prin...
IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of their parents the day before, Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren mounted a vigil in her honor at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince William led the group, followed by his brother, Prince Harry, and cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

