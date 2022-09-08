The Royal Family Line Of Succession, Explained

On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty is under medical supervision over concerns for her health. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement concluded. Several members of Her Majesty’s family — including Prince Charles and Prince William — have since travelled to Balmoral to be by her side. Following notice of the Queen’s condition, “London Bridge” began to trend on Twitter, as thoughts turned to what might happen in the future, when Her Majesty is no longer with us. Whilst the prevailing hope is that this won’t be a reality anytime soon, it’s understandable that the public is curious as to what comes next.

As her eldest son, Prince Charles is the heir to the throne. There has long been speculation that the 73-year-old might decline the role, and pass the crown down to his own first-born, Prince William. However, this is largely unfounded, and not supported by anything said by the Queen or Charles over the years. It’s expected that Prince Charles will take his rightful place on the throne when the time comes. The royal family line of succession continues with Prince William, who is third in line, followed by his first-born child, Prince George of Cambridge. After that comes Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, followed by Prince Louis of Cambridge.

A detailed step-by-step plan is in place, codenamed “Operation London Bridge,” to ensure a seamless transition from monarch to monarch. According to Politico, Charles will ascend the throne as King Charles III as soon as Queen Elizabeth II’s death is confirmed. The day after, the Ascension Council's proclamation will confirm succession.

While this plan has yet to be implemented, work has taken place behind the scenes to get everything in order, should the Queen pass away. According to the New York Post's Page Six, these plans have been in motion since the monarch moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2022.

"People are a bit more focused on the transition since last autumn, with the Queen's fluctuating health," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told Page Six. "Unlike [the queen's father] King George VI, who died quicker than expected and with not a lot of preparation, this is well mapped out and organised."

And while it was previously understood that Prince Charles didn't want to live in Buckingham Palace, "it seems to be that it definitely will be the London residence of the sovereign, because it's the symbol of the British monarchy."

During recent months, Prince Charles has stepped in to cover some of the Queen’s obligations amid ongoing health matters. In May, Her Majesty pulled out of delivering the Queen's Speech at the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament due to “episodic mobility issues.” Charles filled in for her, delivering a speech of his own to mark the occasion.