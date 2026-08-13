There’s nothing more satisfying in pop culture than a petty but silly celebrity feud. Spats between the likes of Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna and Ciara, and the Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher provided years of jokes and conversation. Today’s pop stars have gotten the message, but in recent weeks, they’ve all been aiming at the same target: Peppa Pig.

Yes, an animated pig is feuding with some of your favorite pop stars. It’s kinda chic, really.

It all started with Clairo in 2019 (she’s a trendsetter) during her episode of Pitchfork’s Over and Under, where participants decide if any given person, place, or thing is over- or underrated. On the topic of Peppa, the singer actually said she was “underrated,” but then kind of questioned her entire existence.

“Can I tell you something about Peppa Pig? She’s 7’1″,” Clario claimed. “She’s the tallest pig in the world. I’mma say underrated, just because I don’t know any taller pigs. If she’s 7’1″, how tall is her mom? How tall are all the other pigs? Who’s keeping track? What are the proportions of this whole show?” This rumor has since been debunked, but apparently, Peppa took offense.

The iconic pig stayed quiet for years, but last month, she got her turn in the Over and Under chair and was asked about Clairo in return. Instead of giving an answer, she pulled a Mariah Carey, saying “I don’t know her” with her posh yet innocent British-esque accent, before giving the camera a distinct blink. Carey would be proud of the quiet but brutal shade.

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From there, it was all-out war. Clairo posted a text message from Charli xcx, who sent her a tweet about Peppa’s shade and declared, “Let’s f*ck her up.” PinkPantheress then joined in (even though Peppa deemed her underrated), tweeting, “Ain’t sh*t sweet until you put respect on Clairo.” Finally, the singer had the last word, posting a photo of her frying bacon on her Instagram Story and tagging Peppa with a simple “LOL.” Absolutely savage.

Now Peppa’s pissed off Role Model without even saying a word. The singer, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, discovered that Pitchfork rated Peppa Pig’s 2021 album higher than his new effort, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, giving him a rating of 6.1 compared with her 6.5. He shared their scores on his Instagram Story in absolute dismay, then resurfaced Clairo’s shady bacon post, making it clear that she’s toast to him (pun intended).

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At this point, Peppa has gotten herself into no less than four feuds for merely clapping back at Clairo’s questioning, even facing some ghastly death threats. But the pig is taking the backlash in stride, not responding to even one of their provocative outbursts.

Instead, she’s staying true to herself, jumping in puddles, singing on the school bus, and perhaps working on her third album, which Pitchfork will probably rate higher than any of these people’s new music anyway (not you, Charli). It’s not Peppa’s fault that she has a gift, and might just do the whole pop-star thing better than Pillsbury. That said, if she wanted to throw more shade, it would be a lot of fun. We’re rooting for you, Peppa.